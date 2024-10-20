Lizzo fuels clash over Detroit's legacy as Trump and Harris's battle for swing state Michigan intensifies

US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS US singer Lizzo attends a get out the vote campaign rally with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Western International High School in Detroit, Michigan, October 19, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The fight for Michigan's crucial electoral votes is intensifying, with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump vying for support in the battleground state just over two weeks before the election.

To energize her base, Harris enlisted Usher and Lizzo for an early vote event on Saturday in Detroit, where the trio celebrated the city's contributions to American culture like shaping the auto industry and its legendary music scene.

"They say if Kamala Harris wins, the whole country will be like Detroit," Lizzo said onstage. "Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit. The same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry. Put some respect on Detroit's name!"

Lizzo's remarks pushed back against Trump's recent comments at the Detroit Economic Club on Oct. 10. In his speech, he criticized the city's crime rate and economic challenges, comparing it to a "developing nation" before warning that "our whole country will end up being like Detroit" if Harris is elected.

Trump's statement sparked backlash from Democrats, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who pointed to the city's declining crime rates and growing population as signs of progress, as well as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who condemned Trump's portrayal of the city in a series of posts on X.

Over the weekend, Trump supporters have seized on Lizzo's words, suggesting that Detroit's struggles reflect the policies they claim Harris would bring to the entire nation. Here's a closer look at what's unfolding.

🎤 What Lizzo said in Detroit

At Saturday's rally, Lizzo delivered a speech championing Detroit's legacy, addressing Trump's criticism head-on.

"They say if Kamala Harris wins, the whole country will be like Detroit," she said before flipping his message into a point of pride. "Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit. The same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry. Put some respect on Detroit's name!"

Calling Michigan “the swing state of all swing states,” the pop star urged the crowd to vote early: “Every single last vote here counts.”

.@lizzo: I'm so proud to be from Detroit. They say if Kamala Harris wins, the whole country will be like Detroit. Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit. The same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry. Put some respect on Detroit's name pic.twitter.com/fSWMGCW0uH — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 19, 2024

Acknowledging that some people might think their votes don’t matter, Lizzo countered that idea by saying, “If your vote didn’t matter, then voter suppression would not exist. If your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t discourage young people from going to the polls. If your vote didn’t matter, our parents and our grandparents would not have marched — and fought — for our right to vote.”

📣 How Trump supporters responded

Lizzo's words about Detroit have been blasted online by Trump supporters who argue that a Harris presidency would be detrimental for the country.

"You don't want the whole country to be Detroit or California. We are trending in a dangerous path," one person wrote on X, with another adding, "As someone who lives in Metro Detroit, we do NOT want the whole country to be like Detroit."

Some Trump supporters highlighted the city's "Crime, unemployment, bad schools, crumbling infrastructure, and a shrinking population." Others said Detroit's trajectory was "synonymous with decay," with one suggesting that Lizzo is "far removed" from the city's real-life problems.

🇺🇲 Trump and Harris's battle for Michigan

Michigan is a critical battleground state, and Detroit, as its largest city, plays a significant role in swaying electoral outcomes.

Trump's relationship with the city has been marked by contradictions. On Friday, he described Detroit as being "decimated as if by a foreign army," warning that he'd slap up to 1,000% tariffs on foreign-imported vehicles if elected to a second term in office.

In the same speech, he seemed to backtrack from his prior comments, praising Detroit’s potential for a “stunning rebirth” under his leadership, vowing, “I will put Detroit first. I will put Michigan first. I will put America first.”

Meanwhile, Harris has leaned into Trump's critiques, using his disparaging comments about Detroit in campaign ads to paint him as out of touch with the recent progress of American cities.

After Lizzo’s speech on Saturday, Harris framed herself as a champion for working-class communities, contrasting her vision of Detroit's future with Trump's rhetoric about decay.

"He spends full time talking about himself and mythical characters, not talking about the working people, not talking about you, not talking about lifting you up," Harris said during her speech.

👀 Detroit’s current state

Detroit has taken steps to revitalize itself, emerging as a destination for conventions and major events in recent years.

According to the Associated Press, Detroit set a record for NFL Draft attendance in April, drawing over 775,000 people to its downtown. In fact, hours after Trump's remarks on Oct. 10, thousands flocked to the area to support the Detroit Tigers during their playoff run — bringing roughly $163 million in visitor spending to the city.

Furthermore, Detroit has seen a notable decrease in violent crime since the pandemic, with a reported 252 homicides last year — the lowest number in 57 years, according to the city. Nonfatal shootings were down 16% at the end of 2023 as well, along with a one-third drop in carjackings.

The city has reportedly taken measures to help reduce such crime by installing surveillance cameras at more than 1,000 gas stations and other businesses in high-crime areas, which police credit for enhancing public safety.

Jobs are also returning. According to the Detroit Economic Outlook for 2023-29, the number of payroll jobs in the city rebounded from the pandemic in the second quarter of 2024 — and it's increasing. Payroll employment is expected to reach 4.7% above pre-pandemic levels, and the number of employed residents is forecast to be 6.2% higher by the end of the period.