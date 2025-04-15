Longtime Cowboys great OT Tyron Smith reportedly retiring after 14 seasons in the NFL, 8 Pro Bowls

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 10: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Longtime great Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith is retiring from football, NFL Network reports.

Smith will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Cowboy after playing a single season with the New York Jets in 2024, according to the report.

Smith played 14 seasons in the NFL, 13 of them with the Cowboys. He made eight Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro five times. He'll retire in the same offseason as fellow Cowboys great Zack Martin, who played 11 seasons as a guard with in Dallas while making nine Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams.

Smith joined the Cowboys as the No. 9 pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of USC. He switched from right tackle to left tackle after his rookie season and anchored a Cowboys offensive line that was frequently one of the best in football for the next 12 seasons. Smith provided blindside protection for both Tony Romo and Dak Prescott during his tenure.

Smith made the first of his eight Pro Bowls in 2013, a run that included seven straight. He was named first-team All-Pro twice and second-team All-Pro three times, as recently as 2023.

Smith signed with the Jets last offseason to play left tackle and protect Aaron Rodgers' blindside. A neck injury limited Smith to 10 games in 2024. He injured his neck in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, which turned out to be his last game in the NFL. He finished the season on injured reserve.

Now he returns for an honorary contract with the Cowboys before officially calling it a career.