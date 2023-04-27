Longtime Pirates shortstop and Duke basketball star Dick Groat dies at 92

St Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 01: Dick Groat is seen with Steve Blass before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day at PNC Park on April 1, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Longtime Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Dick Groat, who also set a single-season NCAA scoring record at Duke and briefly played in the NBA, died on Thursday.

He was 92.

We are saddened to confirm the passing of former Pirates great Dick Groat.



Dick was a member of our World Series Championship team in 1960 and our Hall of Fame.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Groat family. pic.twitter.com/fuzosEGJBG — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 27, 2023

Groat’s family confirmed that he died at a Pittsburgh hospital on Thursday morning due to complications from a stroke he sustained last week.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family and Pittsburgh community," Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement . "He was a great player and an even better person … His was a life well lived. He will be missed."

Groat was a Pittsburgh-area native, and was a two-sport athlete in college at Duke. He was a two-time All-American basketball player for the Blue Devils, and set a NCAA single-season scoring record with 831 points as a junior during the 1950-51 season. Groat also led the Duke baseball team to its first ever College World Series in 1952.

He joined the Pirates later that year, and was also drafted No. 3 overall in the NBA by the Fort Wayne Pistons. Groat only played that one season in the NBA, and then missed the next two years from sports altogether while serving in the Army. After he returned from service, Pirates general manager Branch Rickey made him choose between baseball and basketball — and Groat chose baseball.

"I was heartbroken," he said, via The New York Times . "Basketball was my first love."

That decision proved to be the right one. Groat spent the next eight seasons with the Pirates, and picked up two All-Star nods before leading Pittsburgh to a World Series title in 1960 — the same year won the NL batting championship and MVP award.

Groat was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1963, and he won a second World Series over the New York Yankees the following year. He then wrapped up his career with brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants before retiring in 1967. In total, the five-time All-Star ended with a career batting average of .286 and had 39 home runs on more than 2,100 hits in his 14 seasons.

Groat was inducted into the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame in 1975, and was later inducted into both the College Baseball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Today we lost a Blue Devil legend.



Our thoughts are with Dick Groat's friends and family.https://t.co/C9kPdedJNO — Duke Athletics (@DukeATHLETICS) April 27, 2023