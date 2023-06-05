Longtime pitcher, former Giants manager Roger Craig dies at 93

San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CA - CIRCA 1990: Manager Roger Craig #38 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during batting practice before a Major League Baseball game circa 1990 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. Craig Managed the Giants from 1985-92. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Longtime pitcher and former San Francisco Giants manager Roger Craig died on Sunday, the Giants announced.

He was 93.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former #SFGiants Manager Roger Craig.



The “Humm Baby” skippered the Giants for eight seasons. His 586 wins are sixth-most in Giants history and third-most in the San Francisco era. pic.twitter.com/Rjnp7t9QeI — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 5, 2023

"We have lost a legendary member of our Giants family." Giants president Larry Baer said in a statement . "Roger was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff and fans. He was a father figure to many and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Carolyn, his four children, Sherri Paschelke, Roger Craig Jr, Teresa Hanvey and Vikki Dancan, his seven grandchildren, his 14 great grandchildren as well as his extended family and friends."

Craig spent 12 seasons pitching in Major League Baseball, first for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers before short runs with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies. He won two World Series titles with the Dodgers, first in 1955 and again in 1959, and then won a third with the Cardinals in 1964.

He retired after the 1966 season with a 3.83 ERA over 368 appearances and 186 starts. He held a 74-98 record.

Craig quickly got into coaching after his playing career. He was hired as the first pitching coach in San Diego Padres history in 1969. Almost a decade later in 1978, he was named the team’s next manager.

Craig stayed in San Diego for two seasons and went 152-171. The Giants then hired Craig after the 1985 season, and he quickly turned the franchise around. During his second year in San Francisco, just two years after a 100-loss season, Craig led the club to a National League West title, their first in 16 years. He got the Giants to the World Series in 1989, their first appearance in the series in almost three decades, though they were swept that year by the Oakland A’s.

Craig was fired after the 1992 season, and finished with a 586-566 overall record. His 586 wins are the sixth-most in franchise history, and the third-most by a manager since the team moved to San Francisco.