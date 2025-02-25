Longtime Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir reportedly set to resign

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Athletic Director Bernard Muir of the Stanford Cardinal stands with former head coach Tara Vanderveer during a ceremony naming the court the "Tara Vanderveer Court" prior to their game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Stanford Maples Pavilion on November 10, 2024 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Bernard Muir’s time at Stanford is coming to an end.

The longtime athletic director is expected to resign from his position in the near future, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel . When that move will take place, or who will replace Muir in the meantime, is still unknown.

Muir, 56, is wrapping up his 13th year at Stanford, where he helped oversee the program’s transition from the Pac-12 into the ACC. The Cardinal won more than 30 NCAA titles and eight Director’s Cups — which is awarded to the country’s top athletic department — under his watch.

Despite those successes, however, both the football and men’s basketball teams have struggled. The football program hasn’t won more than four games since the 2018 campaign, which was the last time they reached a bowl game. The men’s basketball team made the NCAA tournament just once in the last 17 seasons. The program currently holds a 17-10 record in the first year under new head coach Kyle Smith.

The women's basketball team was incredibly successful under his watch, though that was thanks to longtime coach Tara VanDerveer. She spent 38 seasons with the program before she retired last spring , and she picked up a then-record 1,216 wins in her career. The school named the basketball court at Maples Pavilion after her .

Muir was hired at Stanford in 2012 to replace Bob Bowlsby. He previously held the same position at both Delaware and Georgetown, and he also worked as Notre Dame’s deputy athletic director. Muir has also been a member of USA Basketballs’ board of directors and previously served as the chair of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee.