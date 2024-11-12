Longtime USC, Los Angeles Rams head coach John Robinson dies at 89

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach John Robinson of the Los Angeles Rams watches from the sidelines during a National Football League game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 22, 1991 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) (David Madison/Getty Images)

Longtime USC and Los Angeles Rams head coach John Robinson died on Monday, both programs confirmed.

Robinson died in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, due to complications from pneumonia. He was 89.

John Robinson, one of USC's most popular and successful football coaches, died today (Monday, Nov. 11) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana of complications from pneumonia. He was 89.#FightOnForever pic.twitter.com/tPvQVFBcIO — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 12, 2024

Robinson first took over at USC in 1976 after spending time as an assistant with the Trojans and at both Oregon and with the Oakland Raiders. He spent 12 years with the program and led them to a national championship during the 1978 campaign. He compiled a 104-35-4 record during his two stints leading the Trojans, which has him as the third-winningest coach in program history. He led the team to five Pac-10 championships and he went a perfect 4-0 in the Rose Bowl, too. Two players, Charles White and Marcus Allen, won the Heisman Trophy under his watch.

Robinson left USC briefly after the 1982 campaign to make the jump to the NFL, where he took over as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach for Ray Malavasi. He went 75-68 over his nine seasons with the Rams and reached the NFC championship game twice. He was fired after the 1991 campaign, which marked his second straight losing season.

His 79 total wins with the organization was the most by a single head coach in team history up until last month, when current head coach Sean McVay picked up his 80th career win.

After his second run at USC, Robinson also served as UNLV’s head coach from 1999-2004. He went 28-42 there and reached a single bowl game in his six seasons with the Rebels. He also briefly worked as their athletic director.

Following his retirement from coaching, Robinson served as a national college football analyst, worked as a development officer with the USC athletic department and worked as a consultant with the LSU football team with former coach Ed Orgeron. He was with the program when they won the national championship in 2019, too.

Robinson was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the USC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.

"I enjoyed it," Robinson told the Los Angeles Times when asked how he wanted to be remembered earlier this year. "And I think that's the big thing, that when you get a job you enjoy it. You always think, 'God, I could have done that better.' But, you know, you have to be satisfied with what you did. I enjoyed the players just tremendously, and there were so many good ones."

This post will be updated with more information shortly.