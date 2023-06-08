Longtime 'SportsCenter' anchor Neil Everett reportedly leaves ESPN amid network's job cuts

NCAA Basketball: San Francisco at Gonzaga Feb 7, 2019; Spokane, WA, USA; ESPN personality Neil Everett looks on during a game between the San Francisco Dons and Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 92-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports - 12125855

Longtime "SportsCenter" anchor Neil Everett is leaving ESPN, he told Front Office Sports, ending a 23-year tenure with the network amid the its Disney-mandated job cuts.

Everett first joined ESPN in 2000 after 15 years of working with various affiliates in Honolulu. Since 2009, he had been paired with Stan Verrett in Los Angeles while hosting the later West Coast edition of "SportsCenter," providing an engaging and steady presence for the highlight show. Verrett reportedly won't be impacted by his departure

Front Office Sports reported two different explanations for Everett's exit, with one saying he turned down a a new deal at a reduced salary to remain with the Worldwide Leader, while another said his contract, last signed in 2021, wasn't renewed.

Everett will reportedly now seek to increase his role with the Portland Trail Blazers, for whom he has moonlighted since 2021, with "several" side projects also in the works.

From FOS:

"Bartender…last call," Everett said in a statement to Front Office Sports.

He added: "ESPN changed my life, but now it's time for me to change my life. Time to write a new chapter."

Everett, a Spokane native and Oregon graduate, won't be the only notable name to leave ESPN this year. The network has been bracing for layoffs since Disney was reported to be planning to eliminate 7,000 jobs and slash $5.5 billion in costs.

Those cuts will affect far more than ESPN, but it has already seen one wave of mostly off-air talent let go. Everett opting leave is a sign it will soon be the on-air talents' turn.