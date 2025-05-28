Los Angeles Dodgers lose to Cleveland Guardians after bullpen gives up 5 runs in 8th inning

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians May 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) inspects his bat during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images (Ken Blaze/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
By Leocciano Callao, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers brutally lost to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday after an eighth-inning collapse.

Behind Clayton Kershaw's brilliance on the mound, the Dodgers finished the seventh inning with a 4-2 lead. However, the bullpen gave up five runs in the eighth as the Guardians cruised into a 7-4 win.

The loss moved the reigning World Series champions to a 34-22 record.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!