Man City vs. Inter Milan: How to watch the 2023 Champions League final, plus odds, schedule and more

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-REAL MADRID TOPSHOT - Manchester City's Swiss defender Manuel Akanji (L) celebrates scoring the team's third goal with Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 17, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season comes to a close this Saturday when Manchester City and Inter Milan face off on the field at the Champions League final. Headed into the final game, Pep Guardiola and the rest of Man City will certainly have their eyes on one prize in particular: an historic treble. The only thing standing in between Man City and their coveted treble crown is Inter Milan, one of the few European teams with a treble crown of their own. Looking to watch all the football action inside Istanbul’s Atatürk stadium this weekend? Here’s what you need to know about where to watch the Champions League final, including start times, streaming info, odds and more.

How to watch the 2023 Champions League final in the US: Man City vs. Inter Milan

Date: June 10, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

Location: Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

When is the Champions League final?

Champions League final time

How to watch Manchester City vs. Inter Milan live in the US

Champions League final livestream

The Champions League final will air live on CBS, meaning you can also catch the livestream of the soccer (or football) final on Paramount+.

Champions League final odds

Looking for Man City vs. Inter odds? We (and BetMGM) have you covered:

Man City (-225) vs Inter Milan (+575)