Marcell Jacobs won't race Fred Kerley after withdrawing from Diamond League meet

The much-anticipated race between sprinters Marcell Jacobs and Fred Kerley will have to wait.

Jacobs withdrew from the Diamond League meet in Morocco scheduled to take place Sunday due to nerve pain. The Italian clarified in a statement he did not suffer an injury.

"I am forced to skip the debut 100 meters and the first face off with Kerley in Rabat, which I was really looking forward to, due to a lombo sacral nerve block that I'm working on resolving in the short term," Jacobs said in a statement. "It's the result of a misstep and not an injury, which does however keep me from competing in Morocco. I'm in strong physical shape technical and ready for a great outdoor season. The challenge is only postponed."

The duo were set to face off for the first time in two years since Jacobs won gold and Kerley won silver during the 100-meter dash in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics. Kerley later won gold at the 2021 Diamond League while Jacobs hasn't run since the Olympics.

Soon after the news of Jacobs' withdrawal, Kerley tweeted a three-character response:

😂😂😂 — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) May 25, 2023

There is still a chance a race between Jacobs and Kerley happens this year, though. Both are scheduled to compete at The Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Florence, Italy, on June 2. That is if Jacobs is healthy enough to participate.