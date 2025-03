March Madness 2025: Full first-round schedule and TV networks revealed

ANN ARBOR, MI - MARCH 19: A general view of the seat covering with the NCAA March Madness logo is seen on the players chairs prior to the start of the game between the Villanova Wildcats and the BYU Cougars during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Crisler Arena on March 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Tim Fuller/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The tip times for the first round of the 2025 men's NCAA tournament are set.

The tournament begins Tuesday with the first of four First Four games in Dayton, Ohio. The first round gets underway on Thursday, March 20 with 16 games before 16 games on Friday. Below are the start times for each of the First Four games and all 32 first-round games. All times are Eastern.

Tuesday, March 18

6:40 p.m.: No. 16 St. Francis vs. No. 16 Alabama State

9:10 p.m.: No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 11 San Diego State

Wednesday, March 19

6:40 p.m.: No. 16 Mount St. Mary's vs. No. 16 American

9:10 p.m.: No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 11 Texas

Thursday, March 20

12:15 p.m.: No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 Louisville (CBS)

12:40 p.m.: No. 13 High Point vs. No. 4 Purdue (TruTV)

1:30 p.m.: No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Wisconsin (TNT)

2 p.m.: No. 16 SIU Edwardsville vs. No. 1 Houston (TBS)

2:50 p.m.: No. 16 St. Francis or Alabama State vs. No. 1 Auburn (CBS)

3:15 p.m.: No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Clemson (TruTV)

4:05 p.m.: No. 11 VCU vs. No. 6 BYU (TNT)

4:35 p.m.: No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Gonzaga (TBS)

6:50 p.m.: No. 15 Wofford vs. No. 2 Tennessee (TNT)

7:10 p.m.: No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Kansas (CBS)

7:25 p.m.: No. 13 Yale vs. No. 4 Texas A&M (TBS)

7:35 p.m.: No. 11 Drake vs. No. 6 Missouri (TruTV)

9:25 p.m.: No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 UCLA (TNT)

9:45 p.m.: No. 15 Omaha vs. No. 2 St. John's (CBS)

10 p.m.: No. 12 UC San Diego vs. No. 5 Michigan (TBS)

10:10 p.m.: No. 14 UNC Wilmington vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (TruTV)

Friday, March 21

12:15 p.m.: No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Mississippi State (CBS)

12:40 p.m.: No. 15 Robert Morris vs. No. Alabama (TruTV)

1:30 p.m.: No. 14 Lipscomb vs. No. 3 Iowa State (TNT)

2 p.m.: No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 5 Memphis (TBS)

2:50 p.m.: No. 16 Mount St. Mary's or American vs. No. 1 Duke (CBS)

3:15 p.m.: No. 10 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 St. Mary's (TruTV)

4:05 p.m.: No. 11 North Carolina or San Diego State vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (TNT)

4:35 p.m.: No. 13 Grand Canyon vs. No. 4 Maryland (TBS)

6:50 p.m.: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Florida (TNT)

7:10 p.m.: No. 14 Troy vs. No. 3 Kentucky (CBS)

7:25 p.m.: No. 10 New Mexico vs. No. 7 Marquette (TBS)

7:35 p.m.: No. 13 Akron vs. No. 4 Arizona (TruTV)

9:25 p.m.: No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 UConn (TNT)

9:45 p.m.: No. 11 Texas or Xavier vs. No. 6 Illinois (CBS)

10 p.m.: No. 15 Bryant vs. No. 2 Michigan State (TBS)

10:10 p.m.: No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Oregon (TruTV)