March Madness 2025: Bad beat for bettors as last-second 3-pointer pushes Florida-UConn over the total

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 23: Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies walks off the court with Hassan Diarra #10 and Samson Johnson #35 after losing to the Florida Gators 77-75 in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lenovo Center on March 23, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Every year during March Madness, we're accustomed to buzzer-beaters and last-second finishes — but usually they relate to the outcome of the game. In the betting world, these exist in the form of bad beats — and there was a particularly awful one for some bettors during the ending of the Florida-UConn game.

With the betting total closing at 150.5 at BetMGM and other sportsbooks, those who had wagered on the game going under were in fantastic shape with the score 70-64 after Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. made a 3-pointer with 1:07 remaining in the game. But 18 points were scored over the final 40 seconds, including a meaningless-to-the-game-outcome Liam McNeeley 3-pointer at the buzzer, to push the game over the total in a 77-75 Florida win.

The Huskies, 9.5-point underdogs against No. 1 Florida, did cover the spread in a record 14th straight NCAA tournament game, although that will be little consolation for their fans. UConn played well and led throughout most of the game.

The game going over the total was a bad result at BetMGM, which reported 87% of the money wagered on the over.

One Vegas oddsmaker texted Yahoo Sports that the result was, simply, "no good."