March Madness: No. 6 Clemson survives furious Baylor rally to beat back No. 3 Bears, advance to Sweet 16

Clemson v Baylor MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 24: Joseph Girard III #11 of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Baylor Bears during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at FedExForum on March 24, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Clemson outplayed and outmatched Baylor for the bulk of Sunday's second-round NCAA tournament game.

It then fended off a furious Bears rally from a 15-point second-half deficit to secure a 72-64 win in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Baylor cut a 61-45 deficit to 66-64 in the game's final minute. But it never never took the lead as Clemson held on to secure a trip to the Sweet 16. The Bears had a chance to tie the game with 36.2 seconds remaining. But Ja'Kobe Walter missed two free throws, and the Bears didn't score again.

Clemson dominates early

Clemson led the game wire to wire. It attacked and flustered Baylor's zone defense early en route to a 22-14 lead midway through the first half. It then withstood foul trouble that threatened its early lead.

All-ACC center PJ Hall went to the bench with 6:19 remaining in the first half after picking up his second foul. Clemson led, 25-20. Starting forward Ian Schieffelin joined him on the bench with his second foul two minutes later. But Clemson didn't wilt.

The Tigers extended their lead to 35-25 at halftime with both frontcourt starters on the bench. Chase Hunter capped the strong half with a transition 3-pointer that beat the first-half buzzer.

On Friday, Baylor scored 54 first-half points in a 92-67 win over Colgate. An offense that ranks fifth in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency was limited to less that half that total in the first half against Clemson. It produced eight made field goals and seven turnovers.

CBS asked Clemson head coach Brad Browning if Clemson could have played a better first half.

"No probably not," Browning said. "Especially with PJ and Ian being in foul trouble the last couple of minutes there.

It was more of the same early in the second half. Clemson continued to attack from inside and out while hobbling Baylor's offense. It did so as Hall continued to find foul trouble. He went to the bench with his third foul at the 17:26 mark. When he returned with 10:06 remaining, Clemson maintained a 52-43 lead. And he made the Bears pay.

A Hall dunk in a halfcourt set extended Clemson's lead to 59-46.

But Baylor wasn't done. The Bears mounted a 9-0 run that cut a 15-point Clemson lead to 61-55. It then forced multiple Clemson mistakes down the stretch and fouled out Hall in the final minutes. But it wasn't enough to secure the comeback.