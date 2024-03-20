March Madness: Wagner holds on for first-ever tournament win after Howard's late burst of missed shots

Wagner v Howard DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 19: Seth Towns #31 of the Howard Bison reacts after being defeated by the Wagner Seahawks 71-68 in the First Four game during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 19, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The Wagner Seahawks are advancing from the NCAA tournament's First Four after a finish that won't soon be forgotten by any member of the Howard Bison.

Howard, having mounted an impressive comeback from a 13-point deficit, needed just one 3-pointer to tie the game in its final seconds. The team missed three consecutive 3-point attempts before the buzzer in the 71-68 loss.

It was the first NCAA tournament win in Wagner's history, and they'll be rewarded with a matchup against the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!