March Madness: Who Yahoo users are picking in their NCAA tournament brackets

UConn coach Dan Hurley and players react during the first half of the tema's NCAA college basketball game against St. John's in the semifinals of the Big East men's tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Mary Altaffer/AP)

It's almost time for both the men's and women's NCAA tournaments to officially kick off, which means countless basketball fans across the country have already filled out their brackets.

As of Wednesday morning, before they can be busted, here’s who Yahoo users are picking in the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments.

NCAA men’s bracket: UConn overwhelming favorite to repeat as champion

Yahoo users are convinced that UConn is going to make history this spring.

More than a third of people who filled out a bracket had UConn winning the national championship this season, which would make the Huskies the first team to win back-to-back championships since Florida did so in 2007. While that’s an overwhelming amount of support — only two other teams had more than 10% of people backing them to win it all — it makes a lot of sense.

The Huskies went 31-3 this season and absolutely dominated the Big East. They rolled over Marquette three times, including a double-digit win in the Big East tournament title game, and they earned the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s NCAA tournament. Dan Hurley’s team simply hasn’t missed a step after last year’s championship run.

Almost 35% of users have UConn winning the title again this spring, and 66% of users have them making the final four.

Houston was the second-most popular choice among Yahoo users, with about 12% of them having the Cougars win it all. About 45% of users have the Cougars — who were absolutely dominated by Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament championship game — reaching the Final Four. North Carolina and Purdue, the two other No. 1 seeds in the tournament, also had more than 40% of users sending them to the Final Four. Just more than 10% have the Boilermakers winning the championship, and about 9.3% of users have the Tar Heels winning.

NCAA women’s bracket: South Carolina, Iowa dominate brackets

At least according to Yahoo users, the women’s tournament will come down to just two teams.

Nearly 77% of brackets have South Carolina reaching the Final Four this season. The Gamecocks went a perfect 32-0 this season and beat LSU in the SEC tournament championship game before easily earning the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament. They have a relatively easy path through the Albany 1 region to the Final Four, too. Almost 40% of brackets have the Gamecocks winning the national championship.

The only other team Yahoo users think has a real chance at beating out South Carolina is Iowa.

The Hawkeyes, led by star Caitlin Clark, earned a No. 1 seed after a dominant run through the Big Ten tournament. The Hawkeyes, however, have perhaps the toughest road to the Final Four among any of the top seeds in the tournament. UCLA, LSU, Kansas State and Colorado are all in the Albany 2 region and are easily capable of shutting down Clark and the Hawkeyes. The region could provide a rematch of last year’s national title game between Iowa and LSU in the Elite Eight, too.

But despite how tough it may be, nearly 68% of users have the Hawkeyes reaching the Final Four and about 33% have them winning the national championship.

From there, it’s a very quick drop off. UConn is the next closest favorite at just more than 4%, and LSU came in fourth in about 3.8% of brackets.

LSU is the next closest favorite, but less than 4% of brackets have the Tigers winning the national championship. Stanford was next in the Final Four race at about 40%, and Texas, USC and UConn made it in more than 30% of brackets.

The women’s tournament, it seems, is simply a two-team race.