Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm facing lengthy IL stint with turf toe

A trainer and Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz help center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. after an injury during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Marlins All-Star center fielder Jazz Chisholm has been placed on the injured list and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with turf toe.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker announced the timeline Tuesday prior to Miami's game against the Washington Nationals.

"Not what you want from your star center fielder," Schumaker told reporters. "We put a lot on his plate early in the year and in spring training, and he's done nothing but grow in that position."

Chisholm sustained the injury Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. He ran head-on into the outfield wall while attempting to field a ball. He fell in immediate pain and received treatment from a trainer before limping off the field. He appeared to have kicked the wall with his right foot while running into it.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. in significant discomfort after he collides with the wall... pic.twitter.com/i6TAj301ub — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) May 13, 2023

X-Rays after the game were negative, and Schumaker expressed optimism that Chisholm wouldn't miss time.

"We'll see how he feels tomorrow," Schumaker said postgame. "He told me he could play tomorrow. We'll see how that goes."

On Sunday, Schumaker revealed the diagnosis of turf toe and that Chisholm was scheduled to see a specialist. Tuesday's timeline was announced after Chisholm's visit with a specialist.

The injury is a tough blow for Chisholm, who saw his 2022 campaign cut short with a stress fracture in his back. The 25-year-old moved from his spot as a middle infielder to the outfield this season to make room for offseason acquisition Luis Arráez. Prior to this season, he'd played the bulk of his three-season MLB career at either shortstop or second base.

A first-time All-Star in 2022, Chisholm is off to a slow start at the plate this season, slashing .229/.291/.403 with through 39 games. He's managed to produce 7 home runs, 16 RBI and 14 stolen bases despite the low percentages. The Marlins entered Tuesday in second place in the NL East at 20-21, six games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.