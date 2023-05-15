Matt Ryan to join CBS Sports as an NFL analyst but clarified he isn't retired as a player

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 17: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Matt Ryan is headed to the media world as CBS Sports' newest NFL analyst, the network announced Monday, after 15 seasons in the NFL.

"It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports," Ryan said in a statement. "I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry."

It's unclear if Ryan will be a mainstay in the booth for games, but CBS added that the quarterback will serve as a studio and game analyst across the network's platforms. Despite the move from the field to the studio and his status as a free agent, Ryan clarified that he wasn't retiring from the league as a player. The Indianapolis Colts released him this offseason after one year with the team.

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season.



P.S. - this is not a retirement post 😉 pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

Ryan played 14 years for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008-2021 before he was traded to the Colts this past offseason. After a lackluster year, the Colts released Ryan after a poor season and drafted quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick. Ryan won NFL Rookie of the Year in 2008 and NFL MVP in 2016 when he led the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016. He also made four Pro Bowl appearances.

He joins a collection of ex-NFL players like running back Tiki Barber, quarterbacks Tony Romo and Trent Green — who are both game analysts — as well as in-studio analysts Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson.