As Matthew Stafford and Rams stay put, here's how 5 quarterback-needy NFL teams could respond

INDIANAPOLIS — After days of conversations and rumors circulating the NFL scouting combine, the biggest domino of the 2025 quarterback carousel settled Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford agreed to a restructured deal after the club had granted the veteran permission to explore his trade market.

The echoes reverberate far beyond the Los Angeles-area halls of Rams headquarters.

As an NFC executive explained to Yahoo Sports on Tuesday morning, determining the quarterback landscape would not be linear and hinged on one clear starting factor. Stafford was, to most suitors, the most attractive free-agent quarterback if available. At least for the 2025 season, many evaluators believe he projected as the best option across both free agency and the NFL Draft.

With his future no longer in question, and the intrigue quashed, teams in the market for a quarterback have more clarity on their remaining options. Here are five teams impacted by Stafford staying put, and how NFL combine buzz views their best option.

Las Vegas Raiders: Russell Wilson

Breadcrumbs at the Senior Bowl gave reason to believe Raiders head coach Pete Carroll would at least explore a reunion with Wilson, whom he coached for a decade in Seattle. A person with knowledge of their shared Seahawks tenure believe the ending of the chapter wouldn’t deter Carroll, the person saying “one of the best things about Pete is his short memory.” Carroll’s comments at the podium this week gave reason to question that, as he described the quarterback competition Wilson once won as Seattle as working out “fine” – seemingly a massive understatement to a marriage that left Wilson with nine Pro Bowl berths, two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl ring.

Perhaps the choice of language is coincidental. It’s also worth asking who minority team owner Tom Brady wants. Brady may not get his top choice – hello and goodbye, Stafford – but Carroll’s bold comments this week that Brady is “curious” to hear regular updates and “available” to talk every day suggests he could have more veto influence than previously thought.

New York Giants: Trade up for a QB ... but under one main condition

The Giants could try to trade up to get a quarterback, including possibly Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. What should concern team owner John Mara is the instability of his leadership. Bringing a rookie quarterback in because head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen like him should be done only if Mara is committed to Daboll and Schoen for at least two to three more years. Their recent results suggest the Giants could move on sooner if New York doesn't improve, which they’ll have to do with a brutal schedule that includes home games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders and more.

If the decision-making future is in question, the Giants should strongly consider a veteran solution to avoid pouring significant capital into an asset that might not last.

New York Jets: Justin Fields

First-year head coach Aaron Glenn said this week that "it kind of pisses me off” that perception is the Jets can’t win without quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Glenn said he believed the premise disrespected the deep talent he has on his team, including at both offensive and defensive line.

Could the Jets lean more into a style of play that emphasizes the trenches, signing a mobile quarterback who can partner with running back Breece Hall to bleed clock and refresh their defensive teammates while creating constant confusion for opponents? The Eagles and Ravens found this strategy massively successful this year. If the Jets want to follow suit, they should pursue Justin Fields coming off his Bears and Steelers stints.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers

Fields might still be the most likely option in Pittsburgh. General manager Omar Khan said this week that the team is interested in keeping one of their 2024 quarterbacks in Fields or Wilson … but Khan also said last year at the combine that the club had “full faith” in homegrown Kenny Pickett, who was traded to the Eagles and replaced by two veterans shortly after. So there’s room for interpretation.

Steelers GM Omar Khan: “Ideally we’d like to keep one of the” QBs in 2024, Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. But “all options are on the table” with neither currently under contract. pic.twitter.com/XZO2ko7OSU — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 25, 2025

If neither quarterback returns – expect head coach Mike Tomlin to prefer Russell Wilson to Fields, while offensive coordinator Arthur Smith prefers Fields – Rodgers is intriguing. He still has arm talent and drew loquacious praise from Tomlin before the Jets and Steelers faced off last year. Rodgers is knocked for his mobility at age 41, but the Steelers kept Ben Roethlisberger as a statuesque quarterback. And while Rodgers’ off-field noise concerns some teams, Tomlin is one of the coaches who may have enough caché to temper Rodgers’ comments.

At the very least, Pittsburgh should explore.

Cleveland Browns: Draft either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are strongly expected to select a quarterback with the second overall pick. Their massive trade for Deshaun Watson failed on many accounts, including Watson’s retorn Achilles that will sideline him for much, if not all, of 2025. It would not be surprising if Watson doesn’t play another snap in Cleveland.

Who will the Browns select? Cleveland wishes they could know the plan at No. 1, where the Tennessee Titans currently sit. If the Titans select quarterback Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders could give Cleveland the cultural fit that Baker Mayfield once offered them at the No. 1 spot. It also would not be surprising if the Titans traded the first overall pick and pursued a veteran solution until the draft class had more reliable quarterback options.

And for those keeping track of the top prospects at home, no, it does not seem like the Browns are headed toward drafting Colorado prospect Travis Hunter. But it turned more than a few heads when Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he'd play Hunter at receiver if he did draft him. Berry also said the answer to whether Hunter can play cornerback or receiver is "yes."