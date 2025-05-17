Mets' Juan Soto tips his cap to booing Yankees fans in return to Yankee Stadium for Subway Series

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets walks to first base in the first inning during the game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 16, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

On Friday, Juan Soto returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time since signing a record-breaking deal to join the New York Mets. It didn't take long for New York Yankees fans to prove that there's still bad blood against Soto in the Bronx.

Friday's game kicked off the first Subway Series of the season, with the Yankees-Mets rivalry in full swing — with a little added fuel.

Soto batted second in the Mets' lineup, and was greeted with a chorus of boos in his first at-bat at the top of the first inning. Yankees fans stood and voiced their opinion of the outfielder's decision to defect to their cross-town rival.

But Soto leaned into the moment, taking off his helmet and metaphorically tipping his cap at the booing fans. He went on to get a walk, and steal second, before the inning ended.

Yankees fans boo Juan Soto in his return 👀



(via @MLB)



pic.twitter.com/TXmajw4yD9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 16, 2025

Then, in the bottom of the first, Soto got another warm welcome from Yankees fans on the fielding end. As he ran out to right field, fans in the bleachers turned around to turn their backs to him. Others continued to voice their disappointment.

Juan Soto runs onto the field with the entire bleacher creature section turned around pic.twitter.com/tSq3G0EGiX — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 16, 2025

Soto only spent one season as a Yankee, but was a key part of the team's postseason run last year. The 26-year-old outfielder ended up picking the Mets this offseason, relocating to Queens after signing a massive 15-year, $765 million deal.

Friday marked the start of MLB's first-ever rivalry weekend, with the Subway Series at the center of it. Most of the rivalries are geographically based, including Chicago (White Sox @ Cubs), Los Angeles (Angels @ Dodgers), Texas (Astros @ Rangers) and more.