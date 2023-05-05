Miami Grand Prix 2023: How to watch without cable — plus streaming options and schedule

F1 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 16 Charles Leclerc of Monaco, Scuderia Ferrari, SF-23 - Ferrari, action lead the start of the race in front of 01 Max Verstappen of Netherlands, Oracle Red Bull Racing, RB19 - Honda RBPT, action 11 Sergio Perez of Mexico, Oracle Red Bull Racing, RB19 - Honda RBPT, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of FIA Formula One World Championship from 27th to 30th of April, 2023 on the Baku Street Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Formula 1 is pulling into South Florida this weekend for the second-ever Miami Grand Prix. The fifth F1 Grand Prix of the year marks the first of three stops on a US racetrack during the 2023 season. The United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, will follow in October, and the inaugural Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will bring up the rear in November. Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are currently pegged as the drivers to watch (or maybe even bet on) headed into this weekend, with both of the Red Bull-sponsored pair having two wins across this season's first four F1 races.

Whether you’ve already got some miles on you as a Formula 1 fan, or this weekend’s race will be your first time tuning into the action on the track, watching or streaming this widely popular international sport can be a challenge. If you don’t want to race just to find the F1 Miami Grand Prix on TV, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to watch F1 this weekend:

How to watch the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023

Date: May 5-7, 2023

Grand Prix start time: 3:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 7

Location: The Miami International Autodrome

TV/streaming: ABC, ESPN+

What channel is the F1 Miami Grand Prix on?

The 2023 Miami Grand Prix will air live on ABC and stream live on ESPN+. So if you only want to tune in to the main event and you already know you have ABC or subscribe to ESPN+, then you’re off to the races (literally). If you're still not sure how to stream the race this weekend, keep scrolling, we've got answers for you.

This F1 season, all 23 races in the championship will air across ESPN platforms, with 18 of the 23 airing on either ABC or ESPN and ESPN+, and the other five airing on ESPN2.

Where to watch Miami Grand Prix practices?

Friday’s F1 practices will air on ESPN2, and Saturday’s practice and qualifying race will air on ESPN. Sunday’s pre-race coverage will air on ABC and stream live on ESPN+.

How can I watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix without cable?

How to stream F1 for free

Don't want to deal with racing to find F1 coverage across ESPN platforms every Grand Prix? We've got a hack for you. Residents of Luxembourg or Austria are able to watch free F1 live streams of every Grand Prix in 2023 on the free-to-air ServusTV and ORF. If you don't live in either of those countries, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you're looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

F1 Miami Grand Prix schedule:

Friday, May 5 (ESPN2, all times Eastern)

Practice 1: 1:25 p.m.

Practice 2: 4:55 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 (ESPN)

Practice 3: 12:25 p.m.

Qualifying: 3:55 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 (ABC, ESPN+)

Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race): 2:00 p.m.

Race: 3:25 p.m.