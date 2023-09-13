Micah Parsons rips Giants for not pulling QB Daniel Jones late in blowout loss to Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons also doesn’t understand what New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was doing on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker was as confused as everyone as to why Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wasn't pulled until the final drive in the Cowboys' 40-0 blowout win over the Giants.

The Cowboys sacked Jones seven times, one of which was credited to Parsons, and completely shut him down throughout the rainy blowout at MetLife stadium. The game was all but over when the fourth quarter started, yet Jones stayed in the game until the final drive.

"It's called protecting your guy — something I thought the Giants should have done," Parsons said on "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast this week, via ESPN. "I don't think Daniel Jones should have been in that game in the fourth quarter. I thought they should have protected him and pulled him out. Barring injury, their season would be over without Daniel Jones."

Jones went 15-of-28 for 104 yards in Sunday night’s loss, and he was pressured on 55% of his 42 dropbacks in the game. The Cowboys’ defense came up with two interceptions, and Trevon Diggs forced two fumbles — one of which was returned for a touchdown by DaRon Bland. 27 of Dallas’ 40 points came from turnover possessions.

"I think we made the statement which I've been trying to make: We're the best defense in the National Football League," Parsons said on Sunday night . "When preparation meets execution, I think there's no one that can beat it."

As the game kept getting worse for New York, Daboll slowly started pulling starters. Even running back Saquon Barkley left the game early, yet Jones was kept in until the final drive. Daboll said after the game that he was just “trying to get something positive going there.” Jones said after the game that he wanted to stay in, too.

Had Jones been injured late in the blowout, the criticism would have been extremely intense. That's why, with game clearly out of reach, Parsons thinks Jones should have been pulled way sooner than he was. The risk just wasn't worth it.

"I do not agree with Daniel Jones staying out there until that last drive, I thought that was wrong," Parsons said. "I thought that was deceiving.

"That's your franchise quarterback, and he's out there with a backup offensive line still getting sacked and hit. I just didn't understand. Maybe it was a prove-it moment by the Giants — I have no idea — a learning lesson, who knows. But I thought Daniel Jones should have got pulled out."

Parsons and the Cowboys will host the New York Jets — who just lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles injury — next on Sunday afternoon in Dallas. The Giants will head to the Arizona Cardinals for their Week 2 matchup on Sunday.