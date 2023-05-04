Michigan star Hunter Dickinson announces transfer to Kansas

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Hunter Dickinson, the most coveted transfer in college basketball, has made a decision.

Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center who spent the past three seasons at Michigan, announced Thursday that he is headed to Kansas. Dickinson also visited Maryland, Kentucky and Villanova during the process but ultimately chose to play for Bill Self and the Jayhawks next season.

Dickinson has been a star for three seasons in the Big Ten. He helped Michigan go to the Elite Eight as a freshman and the Sweet 16 as a sophomore but decided to pursue another opportunity after the Wolverines missed out on the NCAA tournament last season.

Dickinson said Wednesday that leaving Michigan was "the hardest decision" he's ever made and "extraordinarily difficult to process." Dickinson plans to graduate from Michigan this summer before beginning his journey at Kansas.

For his career, Dickinson has averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the field. He has also progressed into a reliable 3-point shooter. This past season, Dickinson shot 42.1% from deep on nearly two attempts per game.

Dickinson is the third transfer to join the Kansas program this offseason, joining high-scoring guard Nick Timberlake from Towson and Arterio Morris, a former five-star recruit who spent his freshman season at Texas.