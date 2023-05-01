Michigan State loses key players to transfer portal, latest on SEC scheduling & update from the Fiesta Summit

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger meet to give their thoughts on the latest developments with college football expansion and scheduling. To open up the pod, Dan gives us an inside look on his grieving process after the Boston Bruins lost to the Florida Panthers after holding a 3-1 series lead in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

The NFL draft continued on Friday and Saturday with a lot of interesting developments as the class of 2023 entered the pros. The guys give their favorite moments and picks from the weekend along with some of their bigger irritations with the annual event.

This week Ross is attending the newly named Fiesta Summit, where conference leaders are meeting to discuss conference expansion, along with the other major topics, including which major conference San Diego State may be heading to in the immediate future.

More SEC meetings have taken place to determine the upcoming scheduling procedures within the conference and how these procedures align with their television partner, ESPN.

Michigan State had a rough weekend as quarterback Payton Thorne entered the transfer portal on the last day of it being open for the spring. The two-year starter was not the only MSU player to enter the portal this offseason, as the Spartans have lost other key veteran players looking for a new school, including WR Keon Coleman.

Lastly in news of the weird; a couple was outraged by Morgan Wallen’s concert cancellation in Mississippi & two robbers opted for a sweet treat instead of money.

1:00 The Boston Bruins lost in the first round after having a record setting regular season

9:18 What stood out to you in rounds 2-7 in the NFL draft?

17:14 Ross is attending another series of college meetings

29:34 The latest on SEC scheduling

43:19 Michigan State lost key players to the portal

49:34 Morgan Wallen had to cancel a show in Mississippi

1:00:39 Two burglars broke into a shop, but didn’t take money

