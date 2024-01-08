Mikey Williams transferring from Memphis after his arrest, plea deal following alleged shooting

Mikey Williams won’t play for Memphis after all.

The basketball phenom and social media sensation entered the transfer portal on Monday, Memphis confirmed. The Tigers were in the process of clearing Williams and getting him to join the program when he opted to transfer, the school said.

Memphis has released the following statement on Mikey Williams.



“The University process for him to join the men’s basketball program was underway, but Williams elected to explore his options at this time.” pic.twitter.com/2dAzFXlmRC — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) January 8, 2024

Williams was one of the best players in the 2023 class, but he never made it to Memphis. Williams was arrested early last year after a shooting outside of his San Diego-area home. A group of visitors showed up at his home one night in March, and Williams allegedly threatened to shoot them. He then allegedly shot the vehicle multiple times as they drove away, though all six occupants of the vehicle were unharmed.

He initially faced nine felony charges that carried a penalty of up to 30 years in prison, but he pleaded guilty to a single felony count of making a criminal threat in November. That plea deal requires that Williams complete 80 hours of community service and attend cognitive behavior therapy, gun safety and anger management classes. Once completed, Williams can have the felony charge reduced to a misdemeanor.

Williams was a four star Rivals.com recruit out of high school, and he had offers from Arizona, Kansas, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA and USC, among others, before he committed to Memphis. He quickly became a social media sensation in high school , too, and signed a massive endorsement deal with Puma. He was even in an NBA 2K22 commercial .

Williams did not practice or play with the Tigers this season amid his legal troubles. He enrolled in online classes, but did not have access to team facilities or activities. It’s now unclear where Williams will attempt to transfer to, or when he might make his college debut.

No. 13 Memphis started the season 13-2 without Williams. The Tigers have won eight straight games headed into Wednesday’s game against UTSA.