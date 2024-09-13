MLB team helmets to feature ads during postseason through 2027

Advertising will be featured on MLB helmets beginning with the 2024 postseason, the league announced on Friday.

MLB has reached a multi-year deal to place their name and logo of German apparel company Strauss on postseason helmets through the 2027 season. The ads will be 5-by-0.92 inches and will be located on both sides of every helmet.

Strauss will also see their name and logo placed on the helmets of all 120 affiliated minor league teams from 2025-2027.

MLB games played in Europe will also see the helmets labeled with the Strauss ad.

MLB began allowing advertising on uniforms during the 2023 season as part of the latest Collective Bargaining Agreement with the MLB Players' Association. Twenty-three teams currently feature a jersey patch ad.

When the CBA was announced in March 2022, it was originally stated that helmet advertising would begin that October with the postseason, but the league decided to take its time in finding a partner. Helmet ads have been used by MLB teams in the past, but only for select games that were overseas.