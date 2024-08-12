Mock Draft Monday: 14-team snake + salary cap draft | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

It's a very special edition of the pod as Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski record from the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. The pod is ON LOCATION at the Fantasy Football Expo, one of the biggest weekends of the year in the fantasy industry. For 'Mock Draft Monday' the two recap two very real drafts they participated in at the expo. Harmon and Pianowski share their biggest observations from their expert level 14-team snake and salary cap drafts:

(3:15) - Mock Draft Monday becomes real draft monday at Fantasy Football Expo

(7:25) - Biggest observations from 14-team expert league snake draft

(11:00) - Draft debate: Isiah Pacheco or Kyren WIlliams?

(18:10) - Draft debate: Wheres the WR cliff in early rounds?

(21:15) - Draft debate: Malik Nabers or Amari Cooper?

(26:40) - Late round observations of 14-team snake draft

(41:15) - Snake draft observations

