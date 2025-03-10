Monday Leaderboard: Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson turn back the clock

HONG KONG, CHINA - MARCH 09: Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC reacts on the 5th hole on day three of LIV Golf Hong Kong at The Hong Kong Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Monday Leaderboard, where we run down the weekend’s top stories in the wonderful world of golf. Grab an Arnold Palmer, pull up a chair and let’s party like it’s 2010…

1. Remember Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson? They’re back!

From a golf perspective, LIV’s original sin was the removal of many (most?) of the game’s most fascinating figures from everyday conversation. Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson were two of the most compelling players of the 2000s and 2010s, but since they’ve joined LIV they’ve pretty much vanished from the public eye. Turns out they’ve both still got a bit of game — Garcia won the LIV Hong Kong event this weekend by three strokes, and Mickelson finished in solo third, his best-ever LIV finish. Both will be in attendance at Augusta National as past Masters champions, and Garcia hinted that he wouldn’t mind one more Ryder Cup run. He’ll need to perform more at a consistent level, but he is the all-time European points leader, so … you never know.

Good to see some familiar old names back atop the leaderboard. Would be better to see them doing their thing alongside the other half of golf’s roster, though.

2. Henley’s miracle eagle edges Morikawa

Collin Morikawa isn’t yet in the “winless streak” era, but it’s still been awhile — 2023, to be specific — since he’s hoisted a trophy. So when he came down the stretch at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a three-shot lead, he sure seemed like he was on pace to snap that slide. But then Russell Henley stepped up at 16 and did this:

HENLEY HOLE-OUT!! 🦅



From 1 back to 1 ahead with one perfect chip.



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/UZXUvwm4Hq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 9, 2025

From one stroke down to one stroke up in a single swing. Henley hadn’t won since late 2022, but he played some steady golf on Sunday to deal Morikawa his second runner-up finish of the season and 11th overall. Henley hasn’t ever been considered a major threat, but he’s got three top-10s in the last two years at majors, and perhaps this could be a breakthrough. If nothing else, he’s now got a fancy new cardigan.

3. Vilips wins Puerto Rico in fourth career start

Karl Vilips on Sunday became the answer to a very golf-nerd-specific question: Who is the first player to win in Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red gear? The former Stanford product won the Puerto Rico Open in just his fourth start on the PGA Tour. Yes, it was an opposite-field event, but a win is a win. He also snared himself an invitation to this week’s Players Championship, among many other accolades. Nice way to start your career.

4. Keegan Bradley is creating a Ryder Cup problem for himself

This year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage is already gearing up to be one of the great moments in golf this decade. At the center of it all: Keegan Bradley, the once-spurned, now-crowned captain of the U.S. team. After issuing a bit of a mea culpa for his Netflix-captured trash talk, he rolled out on Sunday at the API and threw down a record front-nine 29. He's now ranked 11th in the world and 15th in the American Ryder Cup standings … would he pick himself for his own team? (He's said no, but … you never know.)

5. DJ, DFL

While some LIV stars-of-old are thriving (see above), others are … not. Dustin Johnson, former World No. 1, former threat-at-every-major, former best-of-his-generation contender, finished dead last at the LIV Hong Kong event. Dead last. Behind Anthony Kim, behind a bunch of guys you've never heard of. That's not great! You have to wonder exactly how much DJ cares about that, and about the game of golf in general right now, because he's achieved all that anyone could ever have hoped in this game, along with generational wealth. Plus, he's got an April tee time at Augusta for the foreseeable future. So, win some, lose some … badly.

Tour Trophy of the Week: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Now this is a reward. No, we're not talking about the trophy that Henley received for winning the API, though that — with a lil' mini Arnie in mid-swing — is a good one all its own. But check out that cardinal-red cardigan that Henley's now sporting. Sure, there's another bit of golf-related attire that's a bit more desirable, but this one's a prime bit of apparel all its own. But would you expect anything less from the ever-stylish Palmer?

Shot of the Week: Take a seat, Tommy Fleetwood

One of the greatest elements of golf is the way that you might just become part of the tournament, depending on where you sit. Patrick Mahomes isn’t going to run plays from the bleachers, LeBron James isn’t going to shoot from the mezzanine level, but you never quite know when a live golf ball is going to come nestle right up under your chair. And since these dudes are pros, naturally Tommy Fleetwood canned the chair ball:

Coming this week: The Players Championship, LIV Golf: Singapore. No TGL or LPGA tournaments this week.