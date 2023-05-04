Napoli, fans erupt in celebration after team clinches its first Serie A title in 33 years

Napoli Fans Celebrate Winning Serie A NAPLES, ITALY - MAY 04: Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Serie A championship near the mural of Diego Armando Maradona on May 04, 2023 in Naples, Italy. SSC Napoli are Champions of Italy after thirty three years; the last time they obtained the trophy, Diego Armando Maradona led the team. The victory of the third Scudetto comes for the team coached by Luciano Spalletti, obtaining 1 point away at the Friuli stadium against Udinese. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

For the first time in 33 years, Napoli will win the Serie A. With a draw against Udinese on Thursday, Napoli clinched the title with five games to play.

It was the third time in team history Napoli will win the Serie A. The team also accomplished that feat in 1987 and 1990. Both of those teams were led by soccer legend Diego Maradona.

Thirty-three years is a long time between titles, and the team, its fans and the city of Naples erupted in a major way after breaking the drought.

Napoli players and coached yelled in elation and shed tears the moment the team clinched the title. Napoli fans attending the contest, which was held in Udine, smiled and celebrated the moment.

THE MOMENT NAPOLI CLINCHED THEIR FIRST SCUDETTO IN 33 YEARS. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/STs0zDQsoS — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 4, 2023

Those who opted to watch the game at Napoli's home stadium, Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, went wild as the game went final.

Back in Udine, Napoli players took the celebration back to the locker room, where some danced on tables. Shirts — and pants — were optional.

The entire city of Naples took to the streets to celebrate the title. Incredible firework displays erupted across the sky and fans paraded through the streets on scooters.

Napoli: un vero e proprio fiume di motorini si riversa nel rione Sanità, dove già decine di tifosi stanno festeggiando lo scudetto #Napoli #scudetto #UdineseNapoli #localteam pic.twitter.com/t1iUHFs9Vf — Local Team (@localteamtv) May 4, 2023

Following Thursday's draw, Napoli still has five games to go. The team will take on Fiorentina on Sunday before returning home May 14 to take on Monza. We're guessing Napoli fans will be out in full force on the 14th for the team's first home game since clinching the Serie A title.