NASCAR All-Star Race: How to watch, entries, best bets and more as the Cup Series returns to North Wilkesboro

If you enjoyed 'Throwback Weekend' at Darlington, get ready for another dose of nostalgia at the NASCAR All-Star Race. North Wilkesboro Speedway, which last hosted a Cup Series event in September 1996, will host the All-Star Open and race Sunday, part of NASCAR's heritage celebration in its 75th year.

Here’s everything you need to know for NASCAR All-Star Weekend:

NASCAR All-Star Race TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, May 194-5 p.m.: All-Star Open and Race practice (FS1)5:30-7 p.m.: All-Star Open and Race qualifying - pit stop challenge (FS1)

Saturday, May 207-9 p.m.: All-Star Open and Race heats (FS1)

Sunday, May 215-6 p.m.: All-Star Open (FS1, Fox Deportes)8-10 p.m.: All-Star Race (FS1, Fox Deportes)

NASCAR All-Star Race format

Cup Series regulars who have (a) won a race in 2022 or 2023, (b) won a previous All-Star Race, or (c) won a Cup Series championship are automatically entered into the 200-lap event. There are 21 drivers who meet that criteria and the remaining three to complete the 24-car field will be determined by the top two finishers of the 100-lap All-Star Open and a fan vote.

Prior to the Open, times from a pit stop competition Friday night will determine the starting grids for two 60-lap heat races to be run Saturday night. Similar to the Daytona 500 twin qualifying races, one heat will determine the inside lane starters for the All-Star Race and the other will determine the outside lane.

Cars will start the All-Star Race on brand-new sticker tires and will only be able to utilize one set after the competition caution. The winner takes home $1 million – the second-highest payout of the year after the Daytona 500.

North Wilkesboro Speedway details

North Wilkesboro opened in 1947 – the same year as NASCAR’s oldest track in Richmond, Virginia – and from 1949 to 1996 annually held at least one Cup Series race. It is unique to other tracks which, save for banking, are more or less “level” the speedway features a downhill front stretch and an uphill backstretch.

Built: 1947First Cup Series race: Oct. 16, 1949 (won by Bob Flock)Last Cup Series race: Sept. 29, 1996 (won by Jeff Gordon)Profile: 0.625-mile ovalBanking: 3 degrees on straightaways, 14 degrees in turns

NASCAR All-Star Race entries

(2022-23 race winners unless otherwise noted)

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevroletpc-Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotapw-Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletKevin Harvick (29), Stewart-Haas Racing FordErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevroletpc: Past Cup Series champion | pw: Past All-Star Race winner

NASCAR All-Star Open entries

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordChandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing ChevroletJJ Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletJosh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletRyan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the All-Star Race

The two drivers with multiple All-Star wins enter the weekend with the best odds at victory according to BetMGM. Kyle Larson, who has already won on two short tracks this season is +600 for the win, while the retiring Kevin Harvick is +800. Harvick is surely hoping that driving with No. 29 on the car – his number for the first 13 seasons of his career – rather than his Stewart-Haas No. 4 will bring him luck in his final All-Star Race.

Best odds to win• Kyle Larson +600• Kevin Harvick +800• Christopher Bell +900• William Byron +900• Joey Logano +900

Looking a little further down the field, Chase Elliott (+1200) and Ryan Blaney (+1800) are good mid-tier bets. Elliott has finished in the top 10 in each of his last five short track starts and won the All-Star Race in its only running at the half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020. Blaney is the event's defending champion and typically runs well in the tight confines of Martinsville and Bristol, which most closely resemble North Wilkesboro.

NASCAR All-Star Race weather

The forecasts for Friday and Sunday are cool and clear with temperatures in the 70s, but thunderstorms could interfere with Saturday's running. The Craftsman Truck Series is running in support at North Wilkesboro this weekend with qualifying and its race scheduled before the All-Star Race heats, which could make scheduling dicey.