NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: How watch on TV and streaming, top drivers, best bets, weather and more

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend. The 1.5-mile tri-oval hasn't seen a repeat winner in more than three seasons, but Toyotas have dominated recent running in Kansas City, Kansas.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Advent Health 400:

Advent Health 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 65-7 p.m.: Practice, qualifying (FS1, MRN)

Sunday, May 72-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1)3-7:30 p.m.: Advent Health 400 (FS1, MRN)

Advent Health 400 details

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile asphalt tri-oval), Kansas City, KansasLength: 267 laps for 400.5 milesBanking: • 17-20 degrees in the turns• 9-11 degrees in the tri-oval• 5 degrees on the backstretchLast year's winner: Kurt Busch, 23XI Toyota

Top drivers and best bets for the Advent Health 400

Toyotas have won five of the last seven races at Kansas and that dominance is reflected in the odds at BetMGM as four of the six drivers who enter at better than 10-to-1 odds pilot Camrys. Despite that, Kyle Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet enters with the best odds at 5-to-1.

Best odds to win• Kyle Larson +500• Denny Hamlin +700• William Byron +800• Tyler Reddick +800• Christopher Bell +900• Martin Truex Jr. +900

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg points out that since Denny Hamlin went back-to-back at the track in October 2019 and July 2020, the speedway has seen six different winners. So if you're looking at the favorites this time around compared with who hasn't won there, Byron, Reddick and Bell fit the bill. If you're looking for a previous winner at good mid-tier value, Bromberg recommends 2022 fall race winner Bubba Wallace (+1800) and Joey Logano (+1800).

Advent Health 400 entries list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordBrennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletJosh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJJ Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Advent Health 400

Like Dover last weekend, there's a decent chance some on-track activity will be washed out as there is a 51% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. With both the Cup and Truck Series set to qualify and ARCA to race Saturday, the schedule-makers could be in for a long weekend.