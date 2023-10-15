NASCAR: Kyle Larson clinches championship shot with win at Las Vegas

Kyle Larson had a great car and made an incredible save on the way to a win at Las Vegas on Sunday to clinch a spot in the championship race at Phoenix.

Larson won the first two stages and took the lead for good on lap 223 of the 267-lap race as he drove away from everyone else for his fourth win of the season before Christopher Bell mounted a late charge over the final laps. Larson led over 100 laps after starting second.

His best move of the race came during the second stage when his car got exceptionally loose off Turn 2. Larson made a quick move to keep his car from totally spinning out and didn’t lose too much track position before a caution for his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman.

Bell finished second while Brad Keselowski was third, Kyle Busch was fourth and Ross Chastain was fifth. Bell got within a half-second of Larson in the final three laps of the race and got to Larson's back bumper before the finish line but needed one more lap to have a real shot for the win.