NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. scores first win since 2021 at Dover

Martin Truex Jr. scored the fourth Dover victory of his career when he kept Ross Chastain at bay over the final laps of Monday’s race.

Truex Jr. was leading and navigating lapped traffic ahead of Chastain in second place when Joey Logano crashed with 14 laps to go. Truex then pitted for two tires and retained the lead ahead of a restart with seven laps to go.

Chastain restarted third behind Ryan Blaney and Blaney gave Truex a good run for the lead right after the restart. But Truex powered ahead of Blaney over the first two laps of the restart and maintained a half-second gap to Chastain for the final five laps.