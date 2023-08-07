NASCAR results: Chris Buescher holds off Martin Truex Jr. go back-to-back, extends Ford's streak at Michigan; full results

Chris Buescher had to sweat it out, but he managed to hold off a much stronger Martin Truex Jr. to win a rain-delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 on Monday afternoon in Michigan.

For the first 2/3 of the race, Truex was unmatched. The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver swept both of the first two stages, including an incredible final 14 laps of Stage 2 in which he ran down and passed 14 cars that had stayed out for track position after a late caution.

Buescher found himself in the lead after not pitting during the Stage 2 break and had a great final pit stop to stay in front of Truex on track midway through the stage. He held off two stiff challenges from Truex with 12 and two laps to go, respectively to claim his second straight win.

Ford has now won the last nine races at Michigan.

Truex steamrolls Stage 2

The FireKeepers Casino 400 finally restarted 19 hours after the initial red flag flew, and about 45 minutes after the rescheduled start time. The delays didn't matter for Martin Truex Jr., who won the first stage Sunday before the rains came.

Truex briefly lost the lead on the race restart to Bubba Wallace, but he overtook Wallace on lap 99 before Ryan Preece brought out the yellow flag on lap 102. Truex, along with about half of the field pitted at lap 105 in an attempt to make it on one more fuel stop. On the ensuing restart, Truex picked off the 15 cars that stayed out over the final 14 laps of the stage.

Truex wins Stage 1 at Michigan

Martin Truex Jr. won the first stage of the FireKeepers Casino 400 ahead of Bubba Wallace and Ty Gibbs.

Truex took the lead on a restart on lap 19, breezing around Gibbs on the outside following the first caution flag of the day. Kyle Busch spun in turns 1 and 2 while attempting a pass of Ryan Blaney on lap 14. Richard Childress Racing was forced to retire the car.

Chase Elliott suffered right-rear tire failure on lap 34, resulting in a spin and hard smack against the wall, bringing out the second caution of the day. Truex, Wallace, Gibbs and three others stayed out, opting for track position and stage points.

Race start delayed by rain

Rain delayed the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Speedway by a more than an hour. Initially, cars had made it off out for the pace laps, but rain began to fall forcing them back to pit road.

Cars have been brought back to pit road prior to the green flag due to weather.



Stay with us on @USANetwork. pic.twitter.com/vsWcCAbqVr — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 6, 2023

The re-command to fire engines came at 4:05 p.m. ET and the green flag dropped at 4:13 p.m.

FireKeepers Casino 400 starting grid

FireKeepers Casino 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday12:30 - 1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)1:20 - 2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday2:30 - 3 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA)3 - 6:30 p.m.: FireKeepers Casino 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

FireKeepers Casino 400 details

Track: Michigan International Speedway (2-mile, D-shaped superspeedway), in Brooklyn MichiganLength: 200 laps for 400 milesBanking: Turns – 18 degrees | Tri-oval – 12 degrees | Backstretch – 5 degrees2022 winner: Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Ford

Truex returning to JGR for 2024

Amid rampant speculation that he may retire at the end of the season, Martin Truex Jr. announced Saturday that he will remain with Joe Gibbs Racing at least through 2024. The current Cup Series points leader and 2017 champion has been with JGR since 2019.

Gragson suspended indefinitely

Legacy Motor Club announced Saturday that it had indefinitely suspended Noah Gragson, driver of its No. 42 Chevrolet for "actions that do not represent the values of our team." Josh Berry, who has filled in for Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman at different points this season, will drive the No. 42 this weekend.

A screenshot captured by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette showed that Gragson liked a meme on Instagram that made light of the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police department in 2020.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson wrote in a statement. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Shortly after Legacy announced its suspension, NASCAR suspended Gragson indefinitely as well.

Top drivers and best bets for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Despite having won the last seven races in their backyard, a Ford driver is not among the top four favorites coming into the weekend and only two of the top 10. Kevin Harvick, who has won five of those last seven, has the fifth-best odds to win Sunday at 10-to-1. Denny Hamlin is the favorite headed into Michigan.

Best odds to winDenny Hamlin +500William Byron +600Kyle Larson +700Kyle Busch +900Martin Truex Jr. +900Kevin Harvick +1000

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg took a deeper dive on the odds earlier in the week and suggests good mid-tier value in Joey Logano (+1400) and Chase Elliott (+1600). Logano has won at Michigan three times in his career, and Elliott, while winless at Michigan, sports the best average finish (8th) there of anyone in the field. If you like living dangerously, Bromberg suggests last week's winner Chris Buescher, who is +6000 to win.

FireKeepers Casino 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports FordZane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletCole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaAustin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports ChevroletTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

FireKeepers Casino 400 weather

It being the summer in the Midwest, atmospheric unpredictability is the norm. As of Friday afternoon, the forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of rain during Saturday's practice and qualifying and a 60% chance of rain looms for race day.