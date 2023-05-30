NASCAR suspends Chase Elliott one race for wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte

NASCAR has announced that it will suspend Chase Elliott for one race, after Elliott intentionally wrecked Denny Hamlin about halfway through Monday's Coca-Cola 600.
Hamlin and Elliott were battling for position going into Turn 4, and Hamlin squeezed Elliott against the wall. After a brief scrape, Elliott responded by hooking the back of Hamlin's car. Both cars were taken out of the race in the collision.
A big hit for Denny Hamlin. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Ss1FEqGYiJ— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 29, 2023
This story will be updated.