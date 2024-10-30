NASCAR Truck Series driver suspended for intentionally crashing competitor

NASCAR announced Wednesday that Truck Series driver Conner Jones had been suspended for Friday's race at Martinsville for intentionally crashing Matt Mills at Homestead.

Mills was hospitalized two nights for smoke inhalation after the crash. Jones bumped Mills’ truck in Turns 1 and 2 and sent Mills into the wall. Mills’ truck caught fire after the impact.

Jones, 18, said in a post-race statement that he “let my frustration get the best of me” and that he “underestimated the impact my actions would have on Matt, and I deeply regret the consequences that followed.”

Jones has been driving a part-time schedule for ThorSport Racing this season and was scheduled to race in Friday’s race before his suspension.

Mills posted a video to social media after the crash thanking fans for their support and said it was the “scariest situation” he’s had.

Glad to be heading home. Appreciate everyone that reached out over the last couple of days. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lN7Ph8y2fy — Matt Mills (@mattmillsracing) October 28, 2024

Mills is running full-time in the Truck Series and is 23rd in the points standings with two races to go in the 2024 season. Friday's race at Martinsville is the final semifinal round race before the championship race at Phoenix on Nov. 8.