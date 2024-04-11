NBA Daily Playoff Picture: Pelicans-Kings has high stakes, plus a big showdown in the East

Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 12: Domantas Sabonis #10, De'Aaron Fox #5, and Malik Monk #0 of the Sacramento Kings look on against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 12, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Denver Nuggets (56-24)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 5.4

Magic number for No. 1 seed: 2

Remaining schedule: @SAS, @MEM

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

No relevant tiebreakers

2. Minnesota Timberwolves (55-25)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 6.6

Magic number for top-two seed: 2

Remaining schedule: ATL, PHX

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (55-25)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 6.6

Magic number for top-two seed: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: MIL, DAL

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets

4. Los Angeles Clippers (51-29)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 3.6

Magic number for No. 4 seed: 1

Remaining schedule: UTA, HOU

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)

Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks

5. Dallas Mavericks (50-30)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 3.0

Magic number for No. 4 seed: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: DET, @OKC

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)

No relevant tiebreakers

6. New Orleans Pelicans (47-32)

Net rating: 4.8

Magic number for playoff berth: 3

Remaining schedule: @SAC, @GSW, LAL

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Kings

7. Phoenix Suns (47-33)

Net rating: 3.0

Magic number for top-eight seed: 1

Remaining schedule: @SAC, @MIN

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors

8. Sacramento Kings (45-34)

Net rating: 1.5

Magic number for top-eight seed: 3

Remaining schedule: NOP, PHX, POR

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers

9. Los Angeles Lakers (45-35)

Net rating: 0.4

Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: @MEM, @NOP

Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Suns

10. Golden State Warriors (44-35)

Net rating: 2.4

Magic number for No. 9 seed: 3

Remaining schedule: @POR, NOP, UTA

Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers

Thursday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Warriors at Blazers (10 p.m.)

GSW will be eliminated from contention for a top-eight seed with a loss and a SAC win

Pelicans at Kings (10 p.m., TNT)

NOP clinches at least a top-seven seed with a win

SAC will be eliminated from contention for a guaranteed playoff berth with a loss

PHX clinches at least a top-eight seed with a SAC loss

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (62-17)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (49-31)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 3.2

Magic number for No. 2 seed: 1

Remaining schedule: @OKC, @ORL

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks

3. New York Knicks (47-32)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 5.0

Magic number for top-four seed: 2

Remaining schedule: @BOS, BKN, CHI

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Heat, 76ers

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (47-33)

Net rating: 2.6

Magic number for playoff berth: 1

Remaining schedule: IND, CHA

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

Own tiebreakers against: Heat

5. Orlando Magic (46-34)

Net rating: 2.0

Magic number for playoff berth: 2

Remaining schedule: @PHI, MIL

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers

6. Indiana Pacers (46-34)

Net rating: 2.6

Magic number for playoff berth: 1

Remaining schedule: @CLE, ATL

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers, Heat

7. Philadelphia 76ers (45-35)

Net rating: 2.8

Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: ORL, BKN

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Magic

8. Miami Heat (44-36)

Net rating: 1.4

Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: TOR, TOR

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic

9. Chicago Bulls (37-42)

Clinched play-in berth

Net rating: -2.1

Magic number for No. 9 seed: 1

Remaining schedule: @DET, @WAS, @NYK

Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Hawks

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-44)

Clinched play-in berth

Net rating: -1.6

Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: @MIN, @IND

Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed

No relevant tiebreakers

Thursday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Bulls at Pistons (7 p.m.)

With a win, CHI clinches the No. 9 seed and homecourt advantage against ATL in a play-in tournament elimination game

Knicks at Celtics (7:30 p.m., TNT)

NYK clinches at least a top-five seed with a win

NYK will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss

MIL clinches at least a top-three seed with a NYK loss