NBA denies Knicks' protest despite league, ref admitting call was wrong

It is a universally accepted fact that the officials got it wrong at the end of the game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets on Feb. 12.

The Knicks certainly thought the call was wrong. The crew chief admitted the call was wrong. On Wednesday, even the NBA admitted the call was wrong. But not enough to grant the Knicks their protest of the game.

The NBA announced it was denying the protest on the basis of the error being "an error in judgement by game officials" rather than "a misapplication of the official playing rules."

The call in question:

Jalen Brunson was called for this foul with the game tied and the clock approaching zero.



Holiday hit 2 free throws and the Rockets won.



The NBA's full statement:

The NBA today denied the New York Knicks' protest of their 105-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on February 12, 2024.