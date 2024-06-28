NBA Draft cheers & jeers, Bronny's fit in LA, Knicks trade for Bridges & free agency reset | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of No Cap Room, Dan Devine and The Ringer's Michael Pina get together to talk hoops while Jake Fischer takes a day to recover from the 2024 NBA Draft.

The guys start with what they liked (Minnesota being aggressive, San Antonio being patient) from the 2024 NBA Draft, as well as what they didn’t like (Denver trading away Reggie Jackson, all of the attention on Bronny James).

While revisiting the trade that sent Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks, Dan and Michael go through the Knicks roster and wonder how that team will stack up in the Eastern Conference next season.

The guys hit a couple of more trades quickly, talking about Deni Avdija being sent from the Washington Wizards to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon and draft assets before discussing the breaking news of Tim Hardaway Jr. being traded (along with draft picks) from the Dallas Mavericks to the Detroit Pistons, bringing back for Knicks guard Quentin Grimes.

As a way to get into NBA free agency, which starts in about two days, the guys talk about all of the different options in front of Paul George and debate whether or not he is underrated or overrated. The guys also talk about the Chicago Bulls, whether they’ll bring back DeMar DeRozan, and if they have finally started tanking.

We end the show with a conversation about Brandon Ingram, who is likely to be traded this offseason. Michael believes that he is a superstar hiding in plain sight and can’t wait to see him land in a better situation for his skill set.

