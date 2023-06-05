NBA Finals: Duncan Robinson sparks 4th-quarter Heat rally to stun Nuggets, tie series at 1-1

2023 NBA Finals - Game Two DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 04: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat celebrates after a three point basket during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Two of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 04, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets were in control of Game 2. Duncan Robinson had other ideas.

The backup Heat forward sparked a fourth-quarter run that saw Miami rally for a 111-108 Game 2 win in the NBA Finals on Sunday. The series shifts to Miami on Wednesday tied at 1-1.

After an 18-point third quarter from Nikola Jokić, Denver entered the fourth with an 83-75 lead. But Robinson — who entered the final quarter scoreless — went on a personal 8-2 run to start the stanza and cut Denver’s lead to 85-83. A 12-0 Miami run later, and the Heat led, 90-85. They never trailed again.

The strong fourth quarter bookended a hot start from Miami that saw the Heat take a 26-23 first quarter lead. The Nuggets responded with a big effort from their bench in the second and Jokić's big third to reassert control. But the shooting touch that eluded Miami in Game 1 returned for Game 2 as the Heat shot 48.7% from the field, including a 48.6% (17 of 35) clip from long distance.

Schedule:

Game 3: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday (ABC)Game 4: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Friday (ABC)*Game 5: At Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET June 12 (ABC)*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 (ABC)*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET June 18 (ABC)

* - if necessary

