NBA Finals: Miami heats up from 3 to even series at 1-1

Kevin Love watched Game 6 and Game 7 against the Boston Celtics from the Miami Heat’s sideline, dressed in home white and road black. He watched Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Denver without logging a single minute, either. The Heat dusted off their 34-year-old stretch forward off the bench and into the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, helping Miami build a 21-10 lead in the opening quarter.
Love was not the answer to slow Nikola Jokić, who’d finish with a superb 39 points and 11 rebounds. Love was not Miami’s leading scorer. But Miami’s added size helped combat Denver’s swirling offense. Love helped spread the floor even further for the Heat’s own pass-happy scoring attack, which combined to connect on 17-of-35 3-pointers in Miami’s 111-108 victory over the Nuggets, tying this championship series at 1-1.