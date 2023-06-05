NBA Finals: Miami heats up from 3 to even series at 1-1

2023 NBA Finals - Game Two DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 04: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket during the first half against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 04, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark J. Terrill - Pool/Getty Images)

Kevin Love watched Game 6 and Game 7 against the Boston Celtics from the Miami Heat’s sideline, dressed in home white and road black. He watched Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Denver without logging a single minute, either. The Heat dusted off their 34-year-old stretch forward off the bench and into the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, helping Miami build a 21-10 lead in the opening quarter.

Love was not the answer to slow Nikola Jokić, who’d finish with a superb 39 points and 11 rebounds. Love was not Miami’s leading scorer. But Miami’s added size helped combat Denver’s swirling offense. Love helped spread the floor even further for the Heat’s own pass-happy scoring attack, which combined to connect on 17-of-35 3-pointers in Miami’s 111-108 victory over the Nuggets, tying this championship series at 1-1.