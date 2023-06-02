NBA Finals: Nuggets swat away Heat to end Miami's Game 1 dominance

2023 NBA Finals - Game One DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 01: Caleb Martin #16 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter in Game One of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 01, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets circled around head coach Michael Malone in their pregame locker room Thursday night. Nine days separated the Western Conference champions from Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a game Denver would need to buck an incredible trend in order to win. Miami stole the first game, on the road, in each of the Heat’s three series throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs. Malone was adamant that the streak would come to an end at Ball Arena.

“Not tonight,” Malone barked. “Not in our house.”

A dominant showing, with another masterful triple-double from All-NBA center Nikola Jokic, and the Nuggets thwarted Miami’s run of road victories by extending their own impressive streak, now 7-0 at home during this postseason following Denver’s 104-93 win. Jokic carved Miami’s defense like a quarterback, tallying 10 first-half assists to various receivers and 10 points on just three buckets en route to a final line of 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Wherever the two-time MVP gathered the ball, whether at the top of the key or on the low block, Jokic found an open shooter or slung a bounce pass to a cutter through the lane.