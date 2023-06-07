NBA Finals: Nuggets at Heat, Game 3 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS DENVER, CO - JUNE 4: Duncan Robinson (55) of the Miami Heat flexes after a strong finish as Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets teammates head to the bench for a timeout in the fourth quarter of Miami's 111-108 win during Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Miami Heat did what no other team in the postseason have done: won a game in Denver. Now, the NBA Finals are tied 1-1 with Games 3-4 in South Florida and the Heat have a chance to gain even more ground on the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets' fourth-quarter woes finally came to a head in Game 2 as the Heat used their true-to-character opportunistic offense to steal home-court advantage. Now, we have a best-of-five series and many questions as to which team can make the necessary adjustments to win the title.

The Heat have been missing a dominant offensive performance from Jimmy Butler in the Finals, but Butler's defense on the Nuggets' Jamal Murray is a key to Game 3. The Heat's 3-point shooting has also been key to their postseason run.

Follow Game 3 live updates from Yahoo Sports.

How to watch NBA Finals

What: NBA Finals, Game 3 (Series tied, 1-1)Who: Denver Nuggets at Miami HeatWhen: 8:30 p.m. ET WednesdayWhere: Kaseya Center, MiamiTV: ABC

Schedule:Game 4: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Friday (ABC)Game 5: At Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET Monday (ABC)*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 (ABC)*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET June 18 (ABC)

* - if necessary

Follow NBA Finals, Game 3: Nuggets at Heat

Listen to the Ball Don't Lie podcast on Yahoo Sports

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!