Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 for "recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court at the conclusion of the Timberwolves playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25," the NBA announced Wednesday.

The league's punishment comes four months after the incident due to a criminal investigation that saw Edwards' charges dismissed in July.

This story will be updated.