NBA fines Cavs guard Ty Jerome $25K for calling refs 'really bad,' 'horrendous'

The NBA announced on Monday that it has fined Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome $25,000 for publicly criticizing officials following Cleveland's 133-129 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
After the game, in which officials called 53 personal fouls — 27 of them on Cleveland — Jerome offered some candid criticism of the officiating crew and called out referee Natalie Sago by name.
"I thought the refs were really bad tonight, especially Natalie, she was really bad," Jerome told reporters. "Stuff like that happens. They kind of lose control of the game, and you just got to keep your head. I thought that first half was ridiculous. Third quarter was horrendous."