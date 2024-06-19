NBA free agency: Top point guards on the market

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Five NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

The NBA's crop of free agent point guards is deep, but on the surface only. The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t going to let Tyrese Maxey land elsewhere, nor will the Toronto Raptors relinquish Immanuel Quickley when they traded OG Anunoby for him.

However, those players are technically on the market, and thus they get included. But fair warning: Things don’t really get interesting until we get a bit further down in the rankings.

1. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Status: restricted free agent2023-24 salary: $4,343,9202023-24 digits: 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists

The 23-year-old All-Star is sure to command a full-length maximum contract from the Sixers, who decided to use his low cap hold of just over $13 million to optimize cap space this summer.

Maxey’s season catapulted him into elite territory, as he not only made his first All-Star team, but also won the league’s Most Improved Player award. His explosive scoring prowess was complemented by his growth as a playmaker after taking over primary ball-handling responsibilities following the departure of James Harden.

While outside teams could try to sign him away from Philadelphia by presenting him with a max offer sheet, it’s fair to say team president Daryl Morey won’t take long in matching whatever offer is put in front of his starting point guard.

2. Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors

Status: restricted free agent2023-24 salary: $4,171,5482023-24 digits: 17 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists

After three-plus seasons with the New York Knicks spanning 253 games, the Toronto Raptors freed Quickley from the bench and inserted him into the starting lineup as their future point guard.

Quickley’s production increased as a starter, as he netted 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists over 38 games with the Raptors, who will now need to re-sign him this summer. That won’t be cheap, as Quickley likely will attract attention from teams in need of starting point guards, such as the San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic.

Will the 24-year-old be able to command a max salary? If outside parties are aggressive enough, it’s likely that Toronto will be forced to fork over such a deal, which starts at around $35 million for the 2024-25 season.

3. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

Status: unrestricted free agent2023-24 salary: $35,680,5952023-24 digits: 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists

The 10-time NBA All-Star and former MVP will be 35 by the time next season rolls around. Fortunately for Harden, he spent last season adapting to the role of non-superstar. Instead of trying to average 35 points, as he’s done before, Harden settled into a third-option role behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, functioning as the primary playmaker and a more opportunistic scorer.

What type of contract Harden will command is difficult to say, considering his age and presumed decline due to wear and tear. The Clippers, however, have yet to secure a signature from George on a contract extension and are opening up a new arena next season. If George leaves, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer might have to pony up more money for Harden to stay, so he at least can present a star duo to Clippers fans.

For Harden, the name of the game this summer will be years, as opposed to raw dollars. The more years he can get on a deal, the better, given that he has shown signs of slowing down.

4. D’Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers

Status: unrestricted free agent (player option)2023-24 salary: $17,307,6932023-24 digits: 18 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists

The often-discussed Russell, who is frequently criticized due to his shot-selection, had a strong offensive season for the Lakers, connecting on 41.5% of his shots from 3-point range, which accounted for over half of his total shot attempts. Russell’s floor-spacing capabilities are sure to catch the attention of teams in dire need of shooting, which doesn’t come cheap in today’s NBA.

Russell, 28, is smack-dab in the middle of his prime, so whichever team secures his signature will presumably get the best years out of him before his game begins to decline as he enters his mid-30s. More than likely, Russell and his team are well aware of that fact, which could mean high salary expectations in an attempt to cash in on a major contract one last time before his market changes. That’s why it’s expected he won’t pick up his 2024-2025 player option worth more than $18.6 million.

5. Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards

Status: unrestricted free agent2023-24 salary: $14,000,0002023-24 digits: 12 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists

While there are sexier names in the free agent pool of available point guards, Jones clears them in terms of impact, leadership and defensive intensity. The 28-year-old doesn’t have a stat sheet that wows anyone, but that’s offset by the fact that he rarely makes mistakes and plays a controlled game.

During 1,933 on-court minutes with the Wizards, Jones committed just 66 turnovers despite being the primary ball-handler. He also hit 41.4% of his 3-pointers and had a whopping 7.35-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Whichever team secures his services will acquire a steady hand, and one of the most reliable players at the position.

It’s likely he’ll also benefit from finding a new team, as opposed to returning to Washington, where the franchise is looking to rebuild. Should the Spurs decide to draft Nikola Topić, for example, signing Jones to start for a few years might not be the worst idea in the world.

Other notable players

Monte Morris, Minnesota TimberwolvesStatus: unrestricted free agent

Efficient ball-handler and table-setter who should be given a larger role than the one he had in Minnesota.

Kyle Lowry, Philadelphia 76ersStatus: unrestricted free agent

Veteran point guard who will turn 39 next season and could have one last contract in him before he hangs up his sneakers.

Delon Wright, Miami HeatStatus: unrestricted free agent

Tall, defensive-minded backup point guard who should be of interest to numerous contenders.

Markelle Fultz, Orlando MagicStatus: unrestricted free agent

Former No. 1 pick who should get offers due to his abilities as a decent table-setter and athletic slasher.

Reggie Jackson, Denver NuggetsStatus: unrestricted free agent (player option)

Veteran floor leader who can still put the ball in the basket and create for others, albeit it on lower volume due to age (34).