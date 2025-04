NBA Hall of Famer Joe Dumars finalizing deal to become Pelicans president of basketball operations: Report

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 29: Joe Dumars participates in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

One day after the New Orleans Pelicans fired David Griffin, the team is reportedly finalizing a deal to hire Joe Dumars as its new president of basketball operations, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Louisiana native and NBA Hall of Famer ran the Pistons from 2000-14, winning an NBA championship in 2004.

This breaking news story will be updated.