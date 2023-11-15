NBA in-season tournament: Nuggets give Clippers 6th straight loss, Victor Wembanyama-Chet Holmgren matchup fizzles

DENVER NUGGETS VS LA CLIPPERS, NBA DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 14: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets works as Paul George (13) of the LA Clippers defends during the second quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) (AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers played their best game since their blockbuster trade for James Harden. They still lost to the shorthanded defending champions.

The Denver Nuggets held off the Clippers for a 111-108 home win on Tuesday in the third night of action of the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, spurred by 32 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists from Nikola Jokic.

Jokic for the tie ‼️



It's 102-102 late in Denver 🍿



🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament

🏀 West Group B action on TNT pic.twitter.com/c57F0whr1J — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2023

The game ended in comedic fashion, as Paul George, who led all scorers with 35 points, missed a game-tying 3-point attempt bad enough to cause a wedgie in the final seconds, leading to a jump ball the Clippers lost.

The loss is the Clippers' sixth straight and their fifth since acquiring Harden. However, whereas their previous loss to the Memphis Grizzlies was a clear low point, Tuesday provided reason for hope that the team could become functional, as constructed.

Harden had his most productive game as a Clippers, posting 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Consider he went through a contentious training camp with a different team, didn't play in preseason or the regular season before his trade and is still only in his second week with Los Angeles, any sign of progress is significant.

As for Denver, they remain undefeated at home and 3-1 since losing Jamal Murray to injury.

It was a wild night across the league, two differentshoving matches breaking out in the West. Meanwhile, maybe the NBA should've saved Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren's first meeting for this tournament instead of the very first preseason game.

That first meeting — in which Wembanyama had 20 points and five rebounds, while Holmgren had 21 points and nine boards — set the bar so incredibly high for when the two finally squared off in the regular season.

Unfortunately, for all of the hype coming in, the game that really mattered didn't provide the same battle of the titans feel. Instead of the one-point game everyone was treated to on Oct. 9, the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled the San Antonio Spurs 123-87 on Tuesday night.

Neither Wembanyama, the top pick in 2023, or Holmgren, the second-overall pick in 2022, played to the same level either.

Instead, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole the show with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and seven steals. He led all scorers and helped the Thunder cruise to an easy victory and a 7-4 record. San Antonio drops to 0-2 in tournament play and 3-8 on the season.

The most consequential game of the night might have been the Indiana Pacers' defeat of the streaking Philadelphia 76ers. The two teams entered 1-0, but the Pacers snapped an eight-game winning streak behind a 19-point, 15-assist, 7-rebound, 0-turnover night from rising star Tyrese Haliburton.

The Pacers now sit atop their group at 2-0, with their remaining games against the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.

Tuesday's NBA in-season tournament scores

NBA in-season tournament standings

In the in-season tournament, every team will face the other four teams in its randomly selected group once. The top team in each group and a wild cards in each conference will advance to a single-elimination knockout stage, with quarterfinals played on Dec. 4 and 5 in team arenas and the final two rounds played in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and 9.

All games save for the championship game will count toward regular-season records. Tiebreakers are, in order: head-to-head record, point differential, total points scored, 2022-23 regular-season record and a random drawing.

East Group A

1. Indiana Pacers: 2-0, +11 2. Atlanta Hawks: 1-0, +6 3. Philadelphia 76ers: 1-1, +2 4. Cleveland Cavaliers: 0-1, -55. Detroit Pistons: 0-2, -14

East Group B

1. Miami Heat: 2-0, +13 2. Milwaukee Bucks: 1-0, +5 3. Charlotte Hornets: 1-1, +1 4. New York Knicks: 0-1, -5 5. Washington Wizards: 0-2, -14

East Group C

1. Boston Celtics: 1-0, +14 2. Brooklyn Nets: 2-1, +8 3. Toronto Raptors: 0-0, n/a 4. Orlando Magic: 0-1, -2 5. Chicago Bulls: 0-1, -20

West Group A

1. Los Angeles Lakers: 2-0, +30 2. Utah Jazz: 2-0, +222. Portland Trail Blazers: 1-1, -14 4. Phoenix Suns: 0-1, -3 5. Memphis Grizzlies: 0-3, -35

West Group B

1. Denver Nuggets: 2-0, +14 1. Houston Rockets: 1-0, +3 3. New Orleans Pelicans: 1-1, +183. Dallas Mavericks: 1-2, -14 5. Los Angeles Clippers: 0-2, -21

West Group C

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: 2-0, +10 2. Sacramento Kings: 1-0, +7 3. Golden State Warriors: 1-1, -1 5. Oklahoma City Thunder: 1-2, +27 4. San Antonio Spurs: 0-1, -43