NBA, NBPA officially agree to new CBA that runs through 2029-30 season

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have finally agreed to the new collective bargaining agreement .

The league and the NBPA announced in a joint statement on Wednesday afternoon that they had ratified the new CBA. It will kick in on July 1, and run through the end of the 2029-30 season.

The two sides had agreed to the CBA earlier this month, just hours ahead of a deadline that would have allowed either side to opt out of the current agreement. That could have led to a work stoppage, which would have been the first since the 2011-12 season.

The new CBA includes several new major changes, including an in-season tournament similar to the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup with a $500,000 per player prize. Players will need to appear in at least 65 games to be eligible for major awards, including the MVP award. A new luxury tax level was established, which will prevent teams from using midlevel exceptions in free agency, and the CBA also increased the upper limits on veteran players' contract extensions.

The new CBA also officially removes marijuana from the anti-drug testing program, though it was not being tested for since the 2019-20 season, and players can now invest in both NBA and WNBA teams. They can promote and invest in sports betting and cannabis companies now, too.