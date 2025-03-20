NBA playoffs 2025, seeds, standings, matchups: Can Austin Reaves help take the Lakers to another level?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Austin Reaves has been a revelation for the Lakers, making significant strides toward stardom. The fourth-year player has earned the support of none other than LeBron James, who seemed to see the hidden prowess before anyone else. Reaves' recent performances, averaging 27 points over his last six games, suggest he could be the next big deal in L.A. But can Reaves sustain this All-Star trajectory?

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

The rise of a reluctant star

Undrafted and underrated, Reaves was given the NBA equivalent of a golden ticket when he landed on LeBron's radar. On "The Kevin O'Connor Show" Tom Haberstroh pointed out, “This wasn’t a thing a year and a half ago.” Yet, now it’s impossible not to notice when Reaves takes the court. His recent stats tell the story, adding 5.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds on impressive shooting percentages since James went down with a groin injury. Reaves’ combination of timely drives, sharpshooting and clutch playmaking is reminiscent of Khris Middleton’s rise to a cornerstone of the championship Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

[You could win $25K in the Women's Bracket Mayhem contest. Enter now!]

But why has Reaves been so successful? The answer might lie in his role within the Lakers’ system. Reaves has seamlessly served as a connector and filled the gaps in the offense. With James delegating more to both Reaves and Luka Dončić when healthy, the pressure of elevating the team doesn’t rest completely on James' shoulders.

Lakers’ game-changer

Kevin O’Connor likened Reaves’ impact to that of Manu Ginóbili on the Spurs' dynasty, emphasizing Reaves’ ability to shift momentum and earn critical free throws, much like the Spurs’ legend. The Lakers find themselves in a solid position at 43-25, good for third in the Western Conference, but Reaves’ ascent couldn’t have been more timely. LeBron’s eventual return will further cement this dynamic, possibly creating one of the most versatile offensive teams in the league.

O’Connor noted LeBron might even lean into a more distributive role, “deferring even more to not only Luka but also Austin Reaves.” Considering Reaves’ proficiency and fearlessness, this could be exactly the energy the Lakers need to push their championship aspirations further.

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.