NBA playoffs: Anthony Davis, Lakers fend off Warriors to take early 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game One SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reaches for the ball against Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter in game one of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 02, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

They almost let it slip away, but Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers held on to get past the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Davis, after dropping 30 points and 23 rebounds, pushed the Lakers past the Warriors 117-112 at the Chase Center to take an early 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals. The win, after what was a rather dominant start to the second half, almost slipped away in the final moments.

The Warriors, who fell into a 14-point hole early in the fourth quarter, responded with a perfect 14-0 run capped by a pair of huge 3-pointers from Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry over nearly five minutes to completely erase the Lakers’ lead late in the game. Curry’s wide-open 3-pointer, however, was the last bucket the Warriors got. The Lakers held Golden State scoreless the rest of the way and knocked down a few free throws to seal the five-point win and take the early series lead.

The first half was a battle on Tuesday night, and immediately set the tone for what should be a great series in California. The Lakers took a one point lead into the locker room at halftime behind 23 points from Davis. The Warriors made 13 3-pointers in the first half, led by 18 points from Klay Thompson, and held the Lakers to just one combined bucket from behind the arc in the first 24 minutes.

The Lakers separated briefly in the third, thanks to a big 13-3 run to put them up by double digits for the first time all night. Golden State didn’t go away for very long, though, and got right back into it thanks in part to a wild Gary Payton II dunk over James. The slam, however, somehow left the elder Payton largely unimpressed.

GP2 THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mEDLNxsbSl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2023

"I see the dunk but you need to lock someone down" pic.twitter.com/3VMdiYvbNx — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 3, 2023

The Lakers stretched their lead back to eight at the end of the third, and they got three free points in the final minutes after Draymond Green picked up a technical foul for arguing with an official over a foul he was called for that sent Davis to the free throw line. The Lakers were an impressive 21-of-23 from the free throw line after three quarters, and the Warriors had attempted just five shots from the stripe.

That led to the Warriors’ fourth quarter run, which came up just a little too late.

Curry led the Warriors with 27 points in the loss, and Thompson finished with 25 points. Kevon Looney added 10 points and 23 rebounds, marking his fourth game this postseason with at least 20 rebounds.

LeBron James added 22 points and 11 rebounds to go with Davis’ 30 point night. Dennis Schroder finished with 19 points off the bench. The Lakers have now won 15 of their last 19 games.

Game 2 of the series is set for Thursday night in San Francisco.

